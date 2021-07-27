Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRI. raised their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PRI opened at $146.19 on Friday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

