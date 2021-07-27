Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $723.63 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $723,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,213.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,209.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

