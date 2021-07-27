Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,763,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $521,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

