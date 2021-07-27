Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 76,701 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,687,461 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76,701 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,021,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $313.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

