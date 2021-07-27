Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 88,438 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,654,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,438 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Prologis worth $1,553,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

