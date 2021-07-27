Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $621,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.87 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $452.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

