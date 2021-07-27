ProPetro (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PUMP opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $842.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

