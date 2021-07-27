PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.230–0.210 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.