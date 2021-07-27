ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 during the first quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA UMDD opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

