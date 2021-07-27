ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 62.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 63.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.2% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.08. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $137.57.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

