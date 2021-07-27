PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.180-3.390 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.18-3.39 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91. PTC has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

