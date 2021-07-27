PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Truist cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

