Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

NYSE PSA opened at $313.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $315.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

