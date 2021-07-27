Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY):
- 7/26/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.86 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/6/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/2/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.
