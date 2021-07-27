Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY):

7/26/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.97 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Publicis Groupe was given a new $15.86 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Publicis Groupe SA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.