Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Boosted by Truist Securiti

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.