Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Raised by Truist Securiti

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

