Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Boosted by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

