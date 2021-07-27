Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

