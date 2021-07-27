Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

