Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

HOG stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

