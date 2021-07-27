Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,905,445. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

