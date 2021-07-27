Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By B. Riley

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSC. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.