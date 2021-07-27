Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,806.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,473.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,110.30 and a 12-month high of $1,840.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total transaction of $4,726,302.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.