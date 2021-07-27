Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $245.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,939,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,751 shares of company stock valued at $53,888,920. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

