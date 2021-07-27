Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley upped their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

