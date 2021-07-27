Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Raised by Analyst

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

VLY opened at $12.82 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.