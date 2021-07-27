Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $331.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

