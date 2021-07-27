Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 60,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 22,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 34,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 74,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

