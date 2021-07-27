QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

