QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

QCRH traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. 2,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $760.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

