QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,618 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $83,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.26 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.