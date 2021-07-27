Quant (QNT) Price Up 54.1% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $93.55 or 0.00245972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $22.10 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00750535 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

