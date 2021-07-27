Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.