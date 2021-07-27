Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 9,262,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

