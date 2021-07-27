Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.74. 130,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 302,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of -0.71.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.