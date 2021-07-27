Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 4.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

