Raymond James Raises Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $16.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $6,706,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

