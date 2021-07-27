Raymond James Weighs in on Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 57.30%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

