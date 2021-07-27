Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $88.92. Approximately 75,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,652,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

