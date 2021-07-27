RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

