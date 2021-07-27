Real Matters (REA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Real Matters (TSE:REA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Real Matters to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.90 million.

