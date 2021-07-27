Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand its monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Increasing conversation around current events is a key catalyst. Product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. However, Twitter is suffering from stiff competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. Rising investments on international expansion, product innovation and marketing & sales are expected to hurt profitability in the near term.”

6/9/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

