Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.90

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 562294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.