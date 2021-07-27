Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. salesforce.com accounts for 1.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,016 shares of company stock valued at $97,389,929. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.46. 122,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $187.37 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.