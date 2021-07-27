Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires Shares of 12,519 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,992. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.28.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $490,380.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

