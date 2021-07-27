Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $282,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $245.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

