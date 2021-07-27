Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $440,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.26.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

