Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 3,030 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. 2,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

