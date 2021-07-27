Regional Management (RM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $544.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $52.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

