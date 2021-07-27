Regions Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Regions Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 566,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

